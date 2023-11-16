Pedro Sanchez establishes functional government in Spain

(MENAFN) After days of heated debates and protests, Spain's parliament re-elected Pedro Sanchez as prime minister on Thursday, enabling the formation of a functional government. Leading a progressive coalition with the leftist Sumar party, Sanchez has been at the helm since January 2020.



In the 350-member parliament, 179 votes were cast in favor of Sanchez's government, while 171 were against. Faced with a lack of a majority, the left-wing coalition sought support from regionalist parties across Spain.



The coalition received backing from six other parties in the fragmented parliament, including ERC and Junts from Catalonia, PNV and EH Bildu from the Basque Country, BNG from Galicia, and Coalicion Canaria from the Canary Islands.



One contentious concession to the regionalist parties was an agreement with Catalan separatists to grant amnesty to individuals involved in the Catalan independence movement.



The amnesty law is slated for approval in the coming months, but it is expected to face legal challenges from the opposition.



The amnesty deal has sparked widespread anger in Spain, leading to hundreds of thousands of protestors taking to the streets.



Nightly protests, often drawing far-right activists, have escalated into violence. Ahead of Thursday's votes, demonstrators gathered around the parliament in protest, with some expressing their discontent by hurling eggs at Socialist politicians.

