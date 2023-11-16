German authorities conduct inclusive invasions on Muslim associations related to Iran

(MENAFN) On Thursday, German authorities conducted extensive raids on multiple Muslim associations with ties to the Iranian regime.



The operations were undertaken as part of an investigation into the activities of the Islamic Center in Hamburg (IZH) and five other organizations suspected of engaging in actions contrary to Germany's constitutional order, according to the Interior Ministry.



“In order to further clarify this suspicion and to secure evidence, a total of 54 properties in seven federal states have been searched since 6 am on the orders of the responsible administrative courts,” a ministry stated in a declaration.



Security authorities are probing accusations that the IZH is backing the operations of Lebanese Hezbollah, a group classified as a terrorist organization with banned activities in Germany, stated the ministry.



The ministry asserted that the IZH's actions were geared towards disseminating the revolutionary ideology of the Iranian regime, noting that the group wielded significant influence or exercised complete control over numerous associations and mosques throughout the country.



The raids were conducted in various German states, including Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Hesse, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, and North Rhine-Westphalia.

MENAFN16112023000045015839ID1107439279