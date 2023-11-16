Aramex opens new cutting-edge courier operation facility in Oman

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai, UAE – 16 November 2023: Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has unveiled a new and advanced courier operation facility in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman, as part of its efforts to further streamline the entire shipping process – from package arrival to their final delivery.



The new state-of-the-art facility is strategically located near the Muscat Airport to serve as a central hub for Aramex's operations, facilitating faster delivery times and more efficient logistics management. The facility is equipped with the latest sorting and processing technology, which ensures every package is handled with precision and efficiency. It also puts extra emphasis on security, which, besides being equipped with non-stop CCTV surveillance, features improved access control and robust security protocols, thus ensuring peace of mind for customers by protecting their packages and information.



With a goal to significantly enhance the overall customer experience, the facility will also serve as a customer service center, delivering face-to-face assistance and swift support for any inquiries that customers might have.



The new facility was officially inaugurated on the 14th of November in the presence of Aramex's team, including its senior management, along with local government officials and private sector partners.



Speaking on the occasion, Samer Marei, Vice President – GCC at Aramex, said: "We are delighted to open our enhanced facility in the Sultanate of Oman. Exemplifying our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the logistics industry, this facility marks a significant milestone in Aramex's dedication to enhancing global shipping capabilities. It enables us to provide even more efficient and reliable services to customers, contributing to the growth of the logistics sector in the Sultanate. I thank our exceptional team and every partner involved for their collaborative efforts in making this achievement possible."



Fadi Kasem, General Manager of Aramex in Oman, added: "This brand-new facility is a testament to our unwavering commitment to improving courier services in the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. I'm confident that it will enable us to deliver exceptional service to our valued customers, and it aligns with our goal of providing our customers with the best possible experience."



The opening of this facility is also set to support the local job market by creating new job opportunities, especially for youth, and ultimately contribute to economic growth and community development.



Aramex is dedicated to consistently improving its services, and this new facility contributes to the company's international reach, coupled with its commitment to sustainability and harnessing the power of technology while ensuring the company remains at the vanguard of the courier and logistics industry.





