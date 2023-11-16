EXPONENTIAL GROWTH IN UAE FOUNDATIONS DRIVEN BY REAL ESTATE AND EXPATS, SAYS OCORIAN

(MENAFN- Perceptiona) The number of foundations registered in the UAE has nearly reached 1,000 for the first time and this exponential growth is showing no signs of slowing, according to new analysis* from Ocorian, the specialist global provider of services to high-net-worth individuals and family offices, financial institutions, asset managers and corporates.



UAE foundations have soared in popularity since legislation was first introduced in 2017, rising steadily each year since inception, and jumping from 600 in 2022 to almost 1,000 in 2023. In comparison, foundations were first introduced in Mauritius in 2012 and Jersey in 2009, but numbers remain fairly static, at around 500 each year.



One of the main drivers for this exponential growth in the number of UAE foundations is the strength of the real estate sector, which continues to dominate the market with a projected market volume of US$0.39trillion in 2023 rising to US$0.80trillion by 2028**. The other major driver is the increasing numbers of high-net-worth families relocating to the UAE from across the world, with expats now making up over 80% of the total population***. They are drawn to the tax regime and high standards of living in the region and want a secure structure to protect their wealth.



Ocorian’s Nina Auchoybur, Managing Director – UAE said: “We have witnessed a meteoric rise of the use of foundations in the UAE over the last year. While the booming real estate sector and increasing number of high-net-worth families relocating to the region have predominantly driven this growth, the impact of COVID-19 has also led to clients wanting the safety and security of managing their wealth close to home, instead of dealing with advisers in far-off continents”.



“Dubai in particular has proven itself as a global financial centre and now offers the full suite of services to high-net-worth families, with a range of fund structures and a large number of service providers to choose from. However, the ease and relative low cost of establishment has led to a degree of ‘commoditisation’ of foundations in the UAE – from a bespoke structure catering to the wishes of the founder and needs of the family to an ‘off-the-shelf’ product, with little to no consideration of the client’s specific needs or wishes. In order to get the best from a foundation, there are a number of considerations that high-net-worth families should take into account, from ensuring they have the answers to essential questions on how the foundation should be structured through to a clear understanding of the experience and expertise of their service provider”.



“At Ocorian, we are a locally based international corporate service provider. This means we support family offices in the Middle East and our local team has a strong understanding of the cultural differences that are so important. It also means we have expertise and robust governance practices honed across multiple jurisdictions and regulatory frameworks, and involving traditional structures such as private family trusts, more complex arrangements like private trust companies, as well as newer offerings such as foundations, family investment companies and limited partnerships.”



Ocorian’s considerations to get the best from a foundation:



Cost: Amendments to the foundation’s structure (including bylaws and the charter) once it has been established because of the absence of, or wrong advice, can be costly (legal fees, regulatory audit and tax consequences) and difficult. It can be particularly problematic if the founder has passed away and has not properly documented their intentions. There are a number of essential questions which should be answered before establishing a foundation, along with a subsequent periodic review:

• What are the consequences of the founder having reserved rights?

• What should be the rights and powers of the beneficiaries?

• Should the foundation be made Shariah compliant?

• What are the duties and rights of the guardian and council members?

• Should the death of a founder be a trigger event for distribution?

• What are the current and future tax implications?



Professional indemnity insurance: Corporate service providers can make mistakes and those deemed negligent by the courts can be ordered to pay out financial damages and related legal costs. A service provider offering a ‘commoditised’ foundation is more likely to have the compensation in their service agreement capped to their fee levels and/or with a smaller compensation limit under their indemnity insurance policy. It may however go out of business if it cannot settle the financial damages and the client will have no other recourse to recover the lost assets.



International expertise: With the first UAE foundation regime established in 2017, many service providers are relatively inexperienced in establishing and administrating UAE foundations. Therefore, it is often advantageous to appoint an international corporate service provider. The foundation council should also have chartered and certified accountants, chartered secretaries, lawyers and/or chartered tax advisors among its members. Having a service provider sit as a council member adds valuable expertise concerning the vehicle's long-term administration, too.



Business continuity: A foundation is, by essence, a legacy tool and a service provider with limited resources will have difficulty maintaining multi-generational client relationships, which are essential to ensuring the legacy continues in perpetuity. Smaller, more niche service providers entertain key personnel risk which can significantly impact the foundation’s operations.



Scale and scope of services: A UAE foundation is a great tool for wealth structuring, but it is also not the only tool available. A service provider capable of offering different solutions such as family trusts, private trust companies and funds, across multiple jurisdictions and suited to the increasingly globalised nature of families, enables you to find the best solution for your specific needs. The international presence and depth of expertise of the service provider are also key assets that can be leveraged when succession planning. They can support the holding and administration of a wide range of investments including family businesses interests, real estate, private equity, and luxury assets amongst others.



Ocorian’s award winning dedicated family office team provides a seamless and holistic approach to the challenges and opportunities families face. Its service is built on long-term personal relationships that are founded on a deep understanding of what matters to family office clients. Its global presence means Ocorian can provide bespoke structures and services for international families no matter where they live.





