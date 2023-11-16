Russia ready for USD75 billion surplus

(MENAFN) Russia's economic landscape is experiencing a significant upturn as its current account surplus registers robust growth, buoying the national currency and defying the challenges posed by Western sanctions, according to reports from the country's central bank. The current account, a key indicator measuring the balance between funds entering the country through trade, investment, and transfers against outward flows, reached an impressive USD53.8 billion for the first ten months of the year, as disclosed by the regulatory authority.



This surplus trend marked a notable increase, with October witnessing the surplus exceeding USD11 billion for the second consecutive month, following its peak in September—the highest level recorded throughout the year. The central bank responded by revising its full-year current account projection from USD45 billion to a more optimistic USD60 billion, citing the influence of soaring oil prices in this positive economic trajectory.



The surge in Moscow's revenues from oil and gas sales contributed significantly to this economic boon, reaching an impressive USD17.7 billion last month, surpassing earlier forecasts that had predicted a substantial deficit. The resilience of Russia's current account surplus has caught the attention of economic analysts, with Bloomberg's Russia economist, Alex Isakov, predicting that the country is poised for another USD20 billion surplus in the remaining two months of 2023, potentially bringing the overall external balance to an impressive USD75 billion.



While the flourishing export revenue has played a pivotal role in stabilizing the value of the ruble, concerns loom on the horizon. Isakov suggests that Russia's currency may face testing times in the upcoming months, particularly as the government initiates efforts to rebuild its foreign exchange reserves, starting in January.



The economic resilience showcased by Russia comes against the backdrop of a strategic shift in trade dynamics. Moscow has redirected the bulk of its trade flows eastwards, mitigating the impact of Western sanctions that disrupted supply chains in European markets. Russian authorities have implemented some capital controls, mandating exporters, including major oil producers, to sell their foreign trade earnings on the domestic market to secure crucial foreign currency inflows.



As Russia navigates these economic dynamics, the current account surplus stands as a testament to the country's ability to weather external challenges and underscores the importance of energy exports in sustaining its financial stability.





