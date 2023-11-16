New Delhi, London ‘reframing’ relations

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic development, India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has announced the ongoing process of "reframing" relations with the United Kingdom to align with "contemporary times." The announcement came via a post on X (formerly Twitter) during Jaishankar's five-day visit to Britain for bilateral talks, signifying a concerted effort to redefine and strengthen the ties between the two nations.



During his visit, Jaishankar extended Diwali wishes to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a visit to his residence, emphasizing the cultural and festive bonds shared between India and the United Kingdom. In a social media update, Jaishankar expressed being "delighted" to meet Sunak and conveyed the best wishes of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Foreign Minister underscored that both countries are actively engaged in reshaping their relationship to be more attuned to the demands of the present.



Acknowledging the warm reception, Jaishankar thanked Prime Minister Sunak and his spouse, Akshata Murthy, for their "gracious hospitality" extended to him and his wife, Kyoko. The visit, aimed at fostering diplomatic ties, aligns with the Indian External Affairs Ministry's commitment to infuse "new impetus" into the friendly relations shared between India and the United Kingdom.



Interestingly, Jaishankar's diplomatic mission coincided with a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Sunak. The UK's new Home Secretary, James Cleverly, was appointed on the eve of Jaishankar's visit, following the removal of Suella Braverman, who has been vocal against unauthorized migration. Former Prime Minister David Cameron's unexpected appointment as Foreign Secretary further adds a layer of intrigue to the reshuffling.



The diplomatic discussions between India and the United Kingdom take place against the backdrop of recent legislative moves by the United Kingdom government. Just days before Jaishankar's visit, the United Kingdom proposed legislation to include India on the list of "safe states," alongside Georgia. If enacted, this measure would expedite the removal of individuals from India deemed to have no right to remain in the country.



As these diplomatic maneuvers unfold, the evolving relationship between India and the United Kingdom holds implications for bilateral cooperation, cultural exchanges, and shared strategic interests, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing narrative of international diplomacy.





