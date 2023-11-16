US Renews Iran-Iraq Energy Waiver

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

The United States has reportedly issued a new waiver allowing Iraq to pay Iran for electricity.

According to Reuters, the waiver lasts for 120 days.

While not directly confirming the waiver, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing on Tuesday:

"So I don't have a comment to give on the expiration of the waiver at this time. But I would remind you of a few things with respect to these waivers in general, and that is that, number one, there are 20 waivers that have been issued for the payment from Iraq for Iranian electricity imports. They go back to 2018; they started during the Trump administration.

"All - in each of these waivers, it has been the case that none of this money goes to Iran. It is held in accounts that are restricted where they can only be used to pay for food, medicine, humanitarian purposes, and other non-sanctionable activities. And it has been consistent with several policies that we have - one, to try to reduce Iran's leverage over Iraq, and two, to try to wean Iraq from Iranian energy independence. We've had a number of policies we've worked with to try to ensure their energy independence, but in the meantime, they continue to buy Iranian electricity. And so we have in the past, as has the Trump administration, issued waivers to allow these funds to move to restricted accounts, or as I said, that can be used for humanitarian and other non-sanctionable purposes."

(Sources: US State Dept, Reuters)

