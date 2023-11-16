India exposes space investigation plots

(MENAFN) India's commitment to advancing its presence in space has taken center stage as the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announces plans for at least two major missions in 2023. Aligned with the ambitious goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to establish its own space station by 2035 and achieve its inaugural manned mission to the Moon by 2040.



In the imminent months, ISRO is poised to launch the X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) space observatory and the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM). XPoSat, India's inaugural polarimetry mission, is designed to explore the dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources under extreme conditions. With a mission life of at least five years, XPoSat represents a significant step in advancing India's capabilities in space research.



S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, shared with the Times of India that POEM, utilizing the discarded stage of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) as an orbital platform, will conduct experiments in orbit, contributing to the organization's research and development efforts.

Furthermore, ISRO is gearing up to launch the INSAT-3DS satellite, specially crafted for meteorological studies, utilizing the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark II.



This move is deemed crucial as India readies itself for the launch of the USD1.5 billion NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), a collaborative Low Earth Orbit observatory developed by NASA and ISRO.



Buoyed by the success of recent missions to the Moon (Chandrayaan-3) and the Sun (Aditya-L1), ISRO is charting an ambitious trajectory for the years ahead. Future missions include an in-orbit servicer mission, a lunar sample return mission, space docking initiatives, a Mars lander, and Gaganyaan, a landmark manned space mission scheduled for 2025.



India's strides in space exploration underscore its commitment to advancing scientific discovery and technological innovation on a global scale. As these missions unfold, the nation is poised to make significant contributions to our understanding of the cosmos and pave the way for groundbreaking achievements in space exploration.





