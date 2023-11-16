Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The 21st relief aid plane for the Gaza Strip departed Kuwait to Al-Arish city, Egypt, carrying 40 tons of medical aid and necessities. NEW YORK -- Kuwait's permanent envoy to the United Nations, Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai relayed the General Assembly's intent on naming the September 7 World Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) day, to raise awareness on the disease. WASHINGTON -- The United States Senate passed bipartisan stopgap bill extending government funding until next January to avert government shutdown. TOKYO -- Death toll has risen to 26 after a fire broke out at a coalmine company building in north China's Shanxi Province, state-run Xinhua News Agency, reported citing rescuers. (end) bs

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.