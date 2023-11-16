Russia, India ink agreement on Igla-S projectiles

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Russia and India have officially inked a contract for the procurement and licensed production of Igla-S portable anti-aircraft missile systems (MANPADS) in India, as confirmed by Russia's primary arms export agency, Rosoboronexport. The Igla-S, designed for the interception of enemy aircraft and small-sized air targets such as cruise missiles, was swiftly adopted by the Indian Army in small quantities last year through emergency procurement from Russia, while a larger-scale acquisition was pending.



Alexander Mikheyev, the CEO of Rosoboronexport, announced the completion of the relevant documentation during the Dubai Airshow 2023, revealing that a collaboration with an Indian private company is underway to facilitate the manufacturing of Igla-S MANPADS within India.



The decision to acquire the latest version of the Igla-S MANPADS stems from India's strategic move to replace the outdated Soviet-era Igla-M systems, in use by the army since the 1980s. A report by the Economic Times in 2018 estimated the deal's value at USD1.5 billion, adjusted for inflation.



Sources cited by The Hindu in 2022, drawing on defense insiders, disclosed that the Indian Army, in its prolonged search for new man-portable air defense systems, procured "a small number" of Igla-S systems from Russia through an emergency deal signed in December 2020.



The delivery reportedly included 24 launchers, 216 missiles, and essential testing equipment.



The larger contract for Igla-S systems is part of New Delhi's ambitious Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORAD) procurement program, initiated in 2010 with the objective of acquiring approximately 5,000 missiles, 258 single launchers, and 258 multi-launchers. This latest development underscores the strategic collaboration between Russia and India in bolstering the latter's defense capabilities and modernizing its military infrastructure.





MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107439207