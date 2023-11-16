Nationwide strike in Nigeria freezes economic activities amid high inflation

(MENAFN) A nationwide strike by Nigerian workers has brought economic activities to a standstill, compounding the challenges the country faces with high inflation.



The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) members are embarking on a total and indefinite strike to press the government to fulfill an agreement addressing soaring transportation, food, medicine, and petrol prices resulting from the removal of an oil subsidy, as stated by TUC President Festus Osifo in an interview with a Turkish news agency.



"Aside the government failure to implement our agreement, we are asking the government to bring the perpetrators of assault on NLC president to justice. The NLC president was in Imo State to address the non-payment of workers' salaries and entitlements, but he was assaulted, beaten by policemen and things linked to the state government," Osifo further stated.



On the second day of the strike, operations have come to a standstill at banks, financial institutions, seaports, the state-owned Railway Corporation, the petroleum sector, and public schools across most parts of the country.



Musa Njadvara, an economist and financial correspondent for the UK-based daily The Guardian, emphasized that Africa's largest economy would experience reduced productivity as a result of the ongoing strike.



"The ongoing strike will further compound the ailing economy; it will worsen the current inflation because supply will drop sharply against high demand. Nigeria will lose more money. This will affect credibility of our economy in the eye of foreign investors," he reported to the news agency.

