Views Of Western Politicians Dissent US-Azerbaijan Relations

It will take a long time for Armenians to forget the
consequences of the 44-day war because they were not only defeated
in the said war but also the Armenian image, which had been created
for hundreds of years, was destroyed. They had developed the
illusion of an "intelligent, smart, industrious, and cultured
Armenian" against "nomadic, barbarian, laggard, and illiterate
Azerbaijanis". As time is a great healer, it showed the generations
that Armenian illusions are futile in due time. Unfortunately,
getting caught up in the modernist philosophy that was popular
throughout the world at that time, some pro-Soviet and pro-Armenian
authors supported such a fabricated Armenian image.
Nevertheless, the 44-day war proved that all of them are just
myths. With its position, Armenia once again appeared as an ally of
a group of Western politicians who are more inclined to war and
aggression than protecting political and economic values. Take the
Armenian reaction to the speech of James O'Brien, U.S. Assistant
Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs,
for example. Armenian media outlets gave the speech with this
headline: "State Department signals pause in U.S. military aid to
Azerbaijan." As it is understood, the point is the Section 907
Amendment, which bans any kind of direct United States aid,
especially military aid, to the Azerbaijani government. On the one
hand, it seems the speech of James O'Brien rejoiced Armenians very
much; on the other hand, it confirmed their state of being
ignorant. Because Azerbaijan assists poor countries, let alone
getting any kind of aid from other countries. As the World Bank
confirms "In the past 30 years, Azerbaijan has achieved remarkable
economic growth and welfare gains, transforming from a low-income
to an upper-middle-income country that helps the poorest countries through
contributions to the World Bank's International Development
Association". On the contrary, it was Armenia that lived and lives
with alms and donations from the West.
Some could claim that since Armenia is a poor but bellicose
country, the people do not get proper information and cannot judge
relevantly due to their poor education. But it is not the reality.
For example, the Armenian National Committee of America starts the
article by commenting on the speech of James O'Brien with this
wording: "In an overdue and still inadequate response to
Azerbaijan's U.S.-armed genocide of Artsakh's indigenous Christian
Armenians,..." Either the author is an idiot or he/she is an alien
who has fallen from space. Because, following the Section 907
Amendment, the USA has never either sold or donated any weapons to
Azerbaijan. If we look through the open sources probing into the
military powers of countries, we can see that the main weapon
supplier of Azerbaijan is Armenia's strategic ally Russia, which
does not give a damn about any US amendments and sanctions. So, the
USA can submit a waiver or even adopt new amendments. It does not
concern us.
As for speeches made at Congress on October 15, I should say
that it was a disgrace to the name of America. First of all,
American politicians and statespersons should understand that
Azerbaijan has no obligation to the US or its Congress. Azerbaijan
is a mighty country that can protect its interests and is a
dominant country in its region in terms of economy and military. In
a nutshell, we do not need the USA, but Washington needs Baku to
implement its policies in Azerbaijan.
