Kuleba, Cameron Visit Odesa Port, Discuss Grain Exports

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said after negotiations with his newly appointed British counterpart, David Cameron, that the United Kingdom is impressed by Ukraine's success in the Black Sea and will increase its support.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this in a statement after the talks held between the two countries' top diplomats in Kyiv and Odesa, Ukrinform reports.

According to the statement, the negotiations concerned the expansion of an international coalition in support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, new export routes for Ukrainian grain, and the provision of additional weapons to Ukraine, particularly the strengthening of air defenses.

"I am especially grateful to my colleague for recognizing Ukraine's significant success in the Black Sea. [...] During this visit, we also agreed on a very clear list of next steps that the Ukrainian and British governments should take to bring our victory closer," Kuleba said.







The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that during their visit to the Odesa port, the foreign ministers had discussed the promotion of Ukrainian grain exports.

Cameron, in turn, said he was glad to be in Odesa, on the Black Sea coast, where the Ukrainian Navy showed significant progress in overcoming Russian attacks and strengthening control over this important sea route. He also added that a new tool had been introduced, which will improve the insurance of vessels that will use this sea route. This step will be of great importance for Ukraine's export earnings and its economic recovery, Cameron said.

He reaffirmed the determination of the United Kingdom to support Ukraine on its way to victory over Russia.

Cameron is making his first visit to Ukraine as British foreign secretary.

Photo credit: gov