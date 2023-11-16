               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Opening Of Middle Corridor To Provide Opportunities For Smes To Enter New Markets - EBRD


11/16/2023 8:09:26 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The opening of the Middle Corridor will provide opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enter new markets, Chair of the Small Business Investment Committee of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Andrew McDonald said at the SME World Forum, held in Baku, Trend reports.

McDonald noted that currently, the opportunities for small and medium-sized businesses are quite large.

"In relation to Russia's war against Ukraine, the opening of the Middle Corridor creates numerous prospects for SMEs, as the flow grows, providing additional opportunity to penetrate markets that they could not previously access," he said.

Will be updated

MENAFN16112023000187011040ID1107439200

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search