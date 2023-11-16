Opening Of Middle Corridor To Provide Opportunities For Smes To Enter New Markets - EBRD

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The opening of
the Middle Corridor will provide opportunities for small and
medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to enter new markets, Chair of the
Small Business Investment Committee of the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Andrew McDonald said at the
SME World Forum, held in Baku, Trend reports.
McDonald noted that currently, the opportunities for small and
medium-sized businesses are quite large.
"In relation to Russia's war against Ukraine, the opening of the
Middle Corridor creates numerous prospects for SMEs, as the flow
grows, providing additional opportunity to penetrate markets that
they could not previously access," he said.
