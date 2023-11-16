EBRD Plans To Increase Number Of Azerbaijani Partner Banks

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is currently working
to expand the number of banks in Azerbaijan with which the EBRD
cooperates, Head of EBRD Small Business Investment Committee Andrew
McDonald said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the World Forum on Small and Medium Enterprises held
in Baku.
"Banks are very important for us to reach out to the local
economy because they give us many more partners and then we can
reach out to more companies, which provides a greater scale of
impact. So leveraging those relationships and increasing the amount
of work we do in the advisory business will complement it, and
allow companies to see the benefits of it," he said.
