EBRD Plans To Increase Number Of Azerbaijani Partner Banks


11/16/2023 8:09:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is currently working to expand the number of banks in Azerbaijan with which the EBRD cooperates, Head of EBRD Small Business Investment Committee Andrew McDonald said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the World Forum on Small and Medium Enterprises held in Baku.

"Banks are very important for us to reach out to the local economy because they give us many more partners and then we can reach out to more companies, which provides a greater scale of impact. So leveraging those relationships and increasing the amount of work we do in the advisory business will complement it, and allow companies to see the benefits of it," he said.

