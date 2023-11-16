Wolverhampton police arrest Two 12-year-old boys after fatally stabbing 19-year-old boy

(MENAFN) Two 12-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Wolverhampton. Shawn Seesahai, 19, was fatally stabbed on land off Laburnum Road just before 8:30 pm on Monday, and he died at the scene.



A substantial cordon is now in place at the Stowlawn playing fields, with a blue tent marking the crime scene. Numerous police vehicles and officers are present in the area.



West Midlands Police announced on Wednesday that the two boys were arrested at their homes on Tuesday evening and are currently in custody. In response to the incident, the police have increased dedicated patrols in the area.



Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders, from the homicide team, stated: “Our thoughts remain with Shawn’s family, who have been fully updated with this latest development.



He added: “our investigation is moving at pace and we continue to encourage anyone with information to contact us.”



A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service reported that they received the call to the scene at 8:41 pm on Monday, and the first response arrived within three minutes of the 999 call.



He declared: “Crews arrived to discover a man who had suffered serious injuries in the incident and was in a critical condition.

MENAFN16112023000045015839ID1107439197