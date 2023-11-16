India ready to debate ‘challenges’ with International South

(MENAFN) The Indian government has announced its hosting of the second Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS) on Friday, providing a virtual platform for leaders from diverse regions to discuss key outcomes from New Delhi's G20 presidency. The summit aims to address the challenges posed by global developments and foster discussions on sustaining momentum for a more inclusive and progressive world order.



Leaders from Africa, South America, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia are expected to participate, engaging in high-level discussions during the inaugural and concluding sessions, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving as the host. This initiative follows the success of the first summit held in January, which saw the participation of nearly 125 developing countries.



India, assuming the G20 presidency from Indonesia, has played a pivotal role in advocating for the inclusion of the African Union in the group, positioning itself as a leader of the Global South. The summit provides an opportunity for India to reinforce its commitment to addressing shared challenges and promoting collaboration among developing nations.



The virtual format allows for a comprehensive exchange of ideas and strategies to navigate the complexities of global dynamics. Against the backdrop of India's initiatives, such as the 'Aarogya Maitri' project providing medical supplies and the establishment of a 'Global-South Center of Excellence,' the summit underscores India's dedication to fostering research, development solutions, and sharing expertise with its Global South partners.



As leaders convene to discuss pressing issues, the Voice of Global South Summit represents a collaborative effort to strengthen the bonds among developing nations, addressing common challenges and collectively shaping a more equitable and inclusive global landscape.





MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107439193