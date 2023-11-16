British runner receives 12-month suspension for using care in race

(MENAFN) British ultra-marathon runner Joasia Zakrzewski received a 12-month suspension following confirmation from UK Athletics that she used a car for a portion of a 50-mile race earlier in the year and accepted a third-place trophy.



The 47-year-old runner confessed to entering a friend's car during the 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race in April. In a letter to the investigative panel, she clarified that she used the vehicle after informing race marshals of her withdrawal due to injury, intending to participate on a non-competitive basis.



Zakrzewski also explained that she accepted the third-place trophy because she was disoriented, having arrived on a flight from Australia the night before.



“I accept my actions on the day that I did travel in a car and then later completed the run, crossing the finish line and inappropriately receiving a medal and trophy, which I did not return immediately as I should have done,” Zakrzewski wrote to the board in a message.



GPS evidence revealed that Zakrzewski, a seasoned international competitor for British long-distance athletics teams with a notable 48-hour world record set in February, covered approximately 2.5 miles in a car. This included one mile of the race, which she completed in just one minute and 40 seconds.

