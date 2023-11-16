AI, Sustainability: Challenges For Global Media

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The challenges and possibilities of expanding the reach of communication through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and sustainability were the highlights of the first day of the 2nd Global Media Congress, held by WAM, the state news agency of the United Arab Emirates.

The event takes place until Thursday (16) in the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi. The Digital Marketing coordinator of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), Bruno de Sá (pictured above), participates in the event, representing the ANBA social media team at WAM's invitation.

Media under discussion in the UAE

According to Sá, the event opened with a presentation and debate on the use of AI. Throughout the day, the conference's main stage was dominated by debates about this technology and its challenges, such as maintaining jobs in the communications sector and the tools it can provide to make communicators' work more efficient.

“The conference discussed the fear that it could replace jobs in the media sector, with all [the speakers] saying that technology is great, but nothing can replace the human experience to tell stories and present different points of view. Artificial Intelligence comes to help in this sense,” said Sá.

Another topic that dominated the talks was sustainability and the importance of the media's role in presenting to the world the challenges global warming already poses to society. The emirate of Dubai, neighboring Abu Dhabi, will host the United Nations Conference on Climate Change, COP28, from November 30 to December 12.

Event brings together exhibitors

“Something [the speakers] mentioned a lot was that climate change plays a critical role in the issue of denying fake news, of being an intermediary of what is happening and clarifying this to the public,” said Sá.

In addition to ANBA, other Brazilian entities are at the event. On the first day of the event, the director of Children's Policies and Law at Fundação Alana – a Brazilian children's support organization – Pedro Hartung, participated in panels on climate action and influencers, content creation, and communication about climate changes. Also according to Sá, Brazil's SBT television network is participating in the event as an exhibitor.

On the second day of the conference, the main themes related to the media will be education and sustainability. On the last day, topics such as tolerance, innovation, challenges of print media, sports, and the role of women in sports journalism will be on the conference talks and panels program. ESPN Brasil sports narrator Luciana Mariano will participate in one of the panels.

