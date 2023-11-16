CMR Institute's Board Of Directors Welcomes New Board Member

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CMR Institute's Board of Directors recently voted in a new board member, Dr. Anthony N. Akosa, MD, MBA, System Medical Director of Franciscan Alliance Care Management at Franciscan Alliance, Inc.



“On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Anthony to the CMR Institute Board of Directors. His experience as an executive healthcare leader and provider will strengthen our ability to lead and support CMR Institute's mission of advancing knowledge to enhance healthcare,“ said, Dr. Jeffrey Farber, CMR Board of Directors Chairman.



Dr. Akosa is a practicing board-certified family practice physician with extensive Population Health Management (PHM) experience. At Franciscan Alliance, a 12-hospital Catholic Health system serving Indiana and Illinois, he is the System Medical Director of Care Management. He oversees Ambulatory & Inpatient Care Management; Utilization Management (UM) & Clinical Denials Management; and Physician Advisory Services for the health system.



Dr. Akosa is leading Franciscan's effort to enhance Care Coordination processes to improve key inpatient metrics like readmission rate, observation rate, length of stay, clinical denials & key ambulatory metrics like avoidable admission & ED rates, specialty drug cost, and lower cost trends from integration of social determinants of health (SDoH) gap closure/Health Equity initiatives into PHM strategies.



Dr. Akosa has extensive health plan and ACO experience and has helped multiple ACOs and health systems across the country in designing their PHM strategies to achieve the Quintuple Aim. He is a member of the Board of Directors for Population Health Alliance and a member of the Epic SDoH Steering Board.



“I am very excited to join the CMR Institute Board of Directors. Life science professionals would greatly benefit from a better understanding of population health management principles to position their solutions in the current value-based care environment to improve patient outcomes,” shared Dr. Akosa.



About CMR Institute



CMR Institute is a 501(c)(3) learning organization whose mission is to enhance healthcare by providing innovative and effective learning solutions that increase knowledge and drive performance for life science professionals. Our comprehensive training library is updated regularly and vetted by industry-leading healthcare experts to ensure our learners are empowered with expertise and credibility to improve the healthcare industry, both today and the ever-changing tomorrow.

