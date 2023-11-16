Women Inspiring Network (WIN) Joins Forces With ANVAY For Global Dialogue On Harassment And Discrimination

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2023 – Women Inspiring Network (WIN), a distinguished advocate for women's empowerment and equality, is proud to announce its partnership with ANVAY, a global platform dedicated to addressing the pervasive issues of harassment and discrimination. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as it coincides with the commemoration of a decade of the implementation of the POSH law.



The ANVAY Global Dialogue, a two-day conference and dream project culminating on the 10th anniversary of the POSH law, will bring together expert contemporaries and voices from prestigious institutions and organizations worldwide. Representatives from the United Nations, UNICEF, National Commission for Women (NCW), Harvard University, various ministries, judiciary, and professionals from diverse backgrounds in India and abroad will convene to engage in critical conversations.



"WIN is honoured to be a media partner for the ANVAY Global Dialogue contributing to this impactful initiative. This partnership is a testament to WIN's steadfast commitment to advancing women's rights and fostering a world free from discrimination." said Stuti Jalan, Founder of Women Inspiring Network.



The central theme of the conference revolves around the vital issues of harassment and discrimination. With 14 panel topics addressing specific sub-topics such as women's safety, child safety, the well-being of young adults, and the role of universities, the event promises to provide a comprehensive exploration of these crucial subjects.



ANVAY's global reach will be further exemplified by Video Insights from experts spanning the globe, representing countries including Pakistan, Nepal, Kenya, Indonesia, the USA, the UK, and Australia. This inclusive approach underscores the universality of the issues at hand and emphasizes the necessity for a collaborative international effort to effect meaningful change.



"This dialogue is one with a cause and for a cause," stated Divya, Chief Quality Officer (Social Media), The Legal Swan "Our primary objective is to create awareness around 'taboo' topics, fostering an environment conducive to open and honest discussions about harassment and discrimination."



There will be speakers from different areas of works who will share their distinguished opinions on thought-provoking panels. A few of the speaker names are listed below:



Rachel DiBella- Associate Director, Strategic Prevention Initiatives, Office for Gender Equity, Harvard University

Arvind Rao- Advocate, Supreme Court of India, Legal Counsel – Constitution, Disability Rights & Accessibility

Nina Jane Patel- Co-Founder, Kabuni, United Kingdom

Ju'Riese Colόn- Chief Executive Officer, U.S. Centre for SafeSport

Priyanka Chirimar- Founder at Action Against Prohibited Conduct, United Kingdon

Eleanor Manley- Co-Founder at Metta Space (Techstars '23), Spain

Bradley Poynting- Child Safeguarding & Child Protection Consultant, Poynting Consulting & Advisory and Australian Red Cross

Matt Skallerud- LGBTQ+ Marketing, Advertising, PR & Social Media, World's Leading LGBTQ+ Global Media Company, United States

Kate Jenkins AO- Chair, Creative Workplaces Council, Former Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Australian Human Rights Commission

Sujata Nabar- DGM - Ethics & Governance, Mahindra Group

Dr. Charlene Doak-Gebauer- Founder/Chair Internet Sense First, Founder and Chair the AICET Council, Global Chair Childcare and Protection, G100

Luiza Drummond Veado- Human Rights and Gender Specialist, SOGIESC Expert, New York, United States

Date: 08th & 09th December 2023 | Time: 10AM IST to 6PM IST



Location: Virtual conference | Registration Link:





About Women Inspiring Network (WIN): Women Inspiring Network an inspirational storytelling network that emerged out of the lockdown to connect aspiring women leaders from different walks of life. Now, with a community of 7000 remarkable women, WIN connects a vibrant network of female leaders who create a domino effect of sharing and empowering. We are a first of-its-kind digital network which shines light on the awe-inspiring stories of female achievers. We also provide them with a content platform where, by connecting with each other over their journeys, they can continue to inform and inspire the young professionals. As a women-founded and women-only team, we at WIN recognise and shine light on stories that are relevant in contemporary gender equations. Ours is a comprehensive movement to Pay It Forward.





About ANVAY : The anti-sexual harassment law of India i.e, Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 will complete a decade of implementation on 9th December 2023. Hence, we are organizing a first of its kind Global Dialogue titled 'Anvay' on 'Harassment & Discrimination'. 'Anvay' (अन्वय) in Sanskrit means 'Positivity'.





About the Organizers:The Legal Swan is an organization that aims to provide 360-degree solutions against bullying, harassment & discrimination and promote diversity, equity, inclusion & belonging through its brands POSH at Work and Respekt.

Company :-Crosshairs Communication

User :- Arshiya Sharma

Email :

Mobile:- +91 9971379779