Modi declares USD2 Billion for agriculturists in Election Run-Up

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has unveiled the 15th tranche of funds for a welfare scheme designed to support 80 million farmers, just days before crucial state elections. Modi made the announcement during a tribal festival in Jharkhand state, symbolically transferring the funds digitally to farmers' bank accounts. The fresh installment, totaling 180 billion rupees (USD2.1 billion), will provide farmers with an annual payment of 6000 rupees (USD72) in three equal installments. While the program is a flagship initiative of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the timing of this announcement, just ahead of state elections, has sparked controversy and accusations of violating the election code of conduct.



The welfare scheme, initiated in December 2018, aims to support land-holding farmers with certain exclusion criteria based on income status. The program has been a key focus for the BJP, and the latest tranche is seen as a strategic move to garner support from the agricultural community, a significant voting bloc in India.



However, the timing of the announcement, just two days before assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh states, has raised eyebrows and drawn criticism from opposition parties. Accusations of violating the model code of conduct, a set of norms imposed by India's election body to regulate political parties and candidates before elections, have been directed at the ruling BJP.



The controversy surrounding the release of funds for farmers adds a layer of complexity to the electoral landscape, underscoring the intersection of welfare policies, political strategy, and ethical considerations. As the political maneuvering continues, the attention is not only on the funds allocated but also on the potential impact on voter sentiment and the adherence to election norms in the democratic process.







