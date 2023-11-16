Mission to save dozens stuck in mountain tunnel takes almost 100 hours

(MENAFN) In a race against time, rescue efforts to free 40 laborers stuck in an under-construction tunnel in northern India have reached the fifth day. The complex operation, located in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand, has encountered challenges, including falling rocks from the tunnel's roof, impeding progress. Heavy machinery, including auger machines, is being utilized to cut through rubble, with the goal of creating a pathway to reach the trapped workers.



The Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday that the rescue teams are employing large-diameter pipes, specifically eight steel pipes of 900-millimeter diameter and five pipes of 800-millimeter diameter, each six meters long. These pipes are integral to the mission, aiming to establish a safe route for the trapped laborers. An engineer on-site revealed that the tunnel's span has increased to 70 meters due to the multiple instances of rubble falling inside.



Amid the ongoing operation, an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft has flown in powerful equipment from New Delhi to replace machinery that initially failed to make headway in creating a passage to the stranded workers. The use of specialized tools and technology is seen as crucial to the success of the rescue mission.



An engineer involved in the operation expressed optimism, stating that he believes everyone will be safely rescued from the tunnel by the next evening or night. The chief minister of the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has been actively overseeing the rescue efforts and coordinating with federal agencies. Continuous updates are being provided to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the high-level attention and commitment to ensuring the success of the rescue operation.



As the clock ticks and challenges persist, the complex and critical rescue operation serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts of both local and federal authorities, highlighting the importance of deploying advanced technology and resources in crisis situations.





