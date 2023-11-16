Ajarmeh Values JHCO's Efforts In Supporting Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra)-Lower House Palestine Committee hailed efforts made by Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO) in providing and delivering relief and humanitarian aid to people in Gaza Strip.During the committee's visit on Thursday to JHCO headquarters, its head, MP Firas Ajarmeh, said Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, supports Palestinian people, who are facing brutal aggression that snubs human values, standards, and covenants contained in international treaties.Ajarmeh noted Jordan led an international movement to stop aggression against Gaza Strip and facilitate delivery of relief and medical aid to the coastal enclave.Additionally, he said the House's presidency is leading "tremendous" efforts through parliamentary diplomacy, by addressing international parliaments to expose the inhumane Israeli practices in Gaza and the entire Palestinian territories.The committee also condemned the Israeli occupation's attack on Jordanian field hospital crews in Gaza, valuing their efforts.During the visit, the committee also praised the JHCO's role, which reflects humanitarian values in supporting the Palestinian people, who suffer the worst types of aggression.For his part, JHCO Director General, Hussein Shibli, said the organization sent emergency medical and relief aid to support people in Gaza, stressing that it is working round the clock to prepare and dispatch medical, relief and food assistance to Gaza people.JHCO, he announced, sent a new medical aid plane carrying about 45 tonnes of medical materials to support health sector in Gaza.