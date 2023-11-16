Foreign Affairs Committee Condemns Israeli Targeting Of Jordanian Field Hospital

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- The Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee denounced the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza.The committee stressed in a press statement issued on Thursday that the bombing will not stop the field staff from carrying out their role towards Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.The committee called for holding war criminals in the Israeli authority accountable, calling on the government to take a clear stance on this attack.It also underscored the need for the international community to take a clear stance condemning Israeli war crimes and stopping them.Earlier, the Israeli occupation forces bombed the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital, wounding seven hospital staffs during their attempt to treat Palestinian citizens who were injured during an Israeli bombing.