Man City announces historic revenue of USD888M in Premier League

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Manchester City announced a historic revenue figure of £712.8 million (USD888 million) for the 2022-23 season, setting a new record.



"The Club has reported revenues of £712.8 million, an increase of £99.8 million on the previous twelve months, and profits of £80.4 million, nearly double that of the previous year’s record of £41.7 million," Manchester City stated in a press release.



The premier English football club also reported a significant surge in social media engagement, with the main accounts accruing 6.9 billion video views, marking a remarkable 107 percent increase compared to the previous year. Moreover, the number of Official Cityzens Members nearly doubled, and membership in the Official Supporters Club grew by 33 percent.



Under the leadership of Pep Guardiola, Manchester City achieved historic milestones in the previous season, clinching their maiden UEFA Champions League title, securing a third consecutive Premier League championship (the fifth in six years), and winning a seventh FA Cup.



In accomplishing this feat, the Sky Blues joined an elite group, becoming only the second English club, after Manchester United in 1999, to capture the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup in a single season.

