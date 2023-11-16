Runner expelled for deploying vehicle throughout race

(MENAFN) British ultra-marathon runner Joasia Zakrzewski has been handed a 12-month suspension by United Kingdom Athletics following an investigation that revealed her use of a car during a segment of the 2023 GB Ultras Manchester to Liverpool race. The 47-year-old, who has represented Britain in long-distance athletics and set a 48-hour world record in February, admitted to entering a friend's car during the race, citing injury and a non-competitive status. The disciplinary action also stems from her acceptance of a third-place trophy, which she explained was due to disorientation after arriving from Australia the night before.



In a letter to the investigatory panel, Zakrzewski acknowledged her actions on the day, expressing regret for traveling in a car during the race and later completing it. She admitted to crossing the finish line and receiving a medal and trophy inappropriately, failing to return them promptly as required.



The investigation relied on GPS evidence, revealing that Zakrzewski had covered approximately 2.5 miles in a car during the race, including a one-mile stretch completed in just one minute and 40 seconds. Despite her assertion of informing marshals about her withdrawal and non-competitive status, UK Athletics deemed her version of events as "contrary to the evidence of the marshals."



The 12-month suspension raises questions about sportsmanship and fair play in endurance racing, prompting a reevaluation of protocols to prevent such incidents. As the disciplinary action unfolds, the case of Joasia Zakrzewski serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining integrity in the world of ultra-marathon running and the consequences for breaching competitive standards.





MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107439146