New York Fed manufacturing index hits highest level since April

(MENAFN) The New York Fed manufacturing index for November surged to its highest point since April, surpassing market predictions, as revealed in a report on Wednesday.
The Empire State Manufacturing Index, a gauge of overall business conditions in New York, saw a significant increase of 13.7 points, reaching 9.1 this month, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
Contrary to the market forecast of -2.8, the actual index value came in well above expectations. In October, the index had been at -4.6. It's important to note that readings above zero signify an improvement in conditions, while values below indicate a decline.
"The inventories index rose eleven points to 9.1, indicating that inventories moved higher for the first time in several months," the New York Fed stated in a declaration.
"There was a steep drop in the outlook, with firms no longer expecting conditions to improve over the next six months," it continued.
