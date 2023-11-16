SpaceX gains approval for Starship test flight following April explosion

(MENAFN) SpaceX is gearing up for another test flight of its mega rocket, Starship, after receiving final approval from federal regulators. The first launch of Starship in April ended in an explosion just minutes after liftoff from South Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued the license for the upcoming test flight, stating that SpaceX has fulfilled safety, environmental, and other requirements. The company, led by Elon Musk, is targeting Friday morning for the test.



Following the previous failure, SpaceX made numerous improvements to the nearly 400-foot rocket and the launch pad, which had suffered significant damage. The rocket's self-destruct system was activated over the Gulf of Mexico, resulting in the explosion. SpaceX holds a USD3 billion NASA contract to land astronauts on the lunar surface by 2025 using the Starship spacecraft.



The FAA recently completed its safety review of the upcoming Starship launch but required additional time for its environmental review. The first attempt did not result in injuries, but the launch pad sustained substantial damage as the rocket's 33 main engines ignited at liftoff. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reported that debris, including concrete chunks and steel sheets, were thrown thousands of feet from the pad, with a plume of pulverized concrete reaching several miles away.



Environmental and wildlife groups filed a lawsuit against the FAA, alleging a failure to fully consider the environmental impacts of the Starship program near Boca Chica Beach. The upcoming test flight is planned to last 1.5 hours and will not achieve a full orbit of Earth. The spacecraft will travel eastward, passing over the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific oceans before ditching near Hawaii. The test flight will not carry anything of value on board.

MENAFN16112023000045015682ID1107439041