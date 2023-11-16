(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Indonesia's Under-17 World Cup, Brazil's team, led by Estevão 'Messinho', triumphed with a 9-0 win over New Caledonia.
Estevão, a rising star from Palmeiras, scored a remarkable goal and made three assists. This victory was crucial after Brazil's initial defeat to Iran.
Brazil needed a strong comeback to keep their advancement hopes alive. They achieved this with a commanding performance against New Caledonia.
Estevão stood out by contributing significantly to the team's success. His skills were evident in both scoring and assisting.
Kauã Elias Nogueira, another key player, scored three goals, showcasing his striking prowess.
These efforts were part of a collective team's success. The team's aggressive play in the first half set the tone.
They were leading 3-0 by halftime, thanks to Estevão's and Luighi's efforts.
The second half saw continued dominance by Brazi . Nogueira's hat-trick was a highlight. His goals were crucial in sealing the comprehensive victory.
Other team members like Ryan Vitor, Vitor Nunes, and João Cunnha also scored, contributing to the win.
New Caledonia posed little challenge to Brazil. This allowed the Brazilian team to focus on increasing their goal difference. Such a performance boosts confidence and team morale.
Brazil's next match is against England. It is a significant game, as England is known for its strong teams.
This match will test Brazil's capabilities and determination. Success in this game is key for Brazil to advance in the World Cup.
