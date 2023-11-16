Chile’S Exports To Brazil Grow Significantly In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In October 2023, Chile's exports to Brazil, excluding copper and lithium, saw a notable increase of 22.5%.



This growth amounted to $264 million, making Brazil a leading destination for Chilean exports in Latin America.



ProChile's report highlighted several sectors with impressive growth. Salmon and trout exports surged by 28.8%.



The chemical sector saw a 97.9% increase. Molybdenum exports rose by 108%, and copper wire by 38.5%. Services expanded by 736.7%, and red wine blends by 18%.



Brazil ranked third as a market for Chilean food products in October. Sales reached $133 million.







Products like salmon, trout, wines, hazelnuts, olive oil, fresh kiwis, and nuts showed significant increases.



Hugo Corales, ProChile's Commercial Director in Brazil, commented on the growth. He noted the resurgence in key Chilean exports like wines, salmon, and nuts.



Corales also highlighted the service sector's progress, diversifying exports and creating new opportunities.



From January to October, non-copper and non-lithium goods exports slightly decreased by 0.4%, totaling $35.094 million.



However, service exports grew by 63.1%, generating $1.673 million.



In October alone, these goods faced a 2.1% decrease, amounting to $3.268 million. Despite this, the service sector in Chile showed strong performance.



It generated $205 million, a 97.7% increase. ICT services and maintenance and engineering services contributed significantly to this growth.



Between January and October 2023, Asia was the top destination for Chilean exports, with $12.286 billion, a 5.3% increase.



North America followed with $10.597 billion, growing by 3.4%. South America ranked third despite a 4.6% decrease, totaling $6.024 billion.



Europe saw a 4.9% growth with $5.813 billion. Central America and the Caribbean experienced a decrease of 26.5%, reaching $908 million.

