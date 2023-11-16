Criminal Gangs In Colombia’S Key Port: A Current Overview

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Colombia's critical port city, Buenaventura, the two strongest criminal gangs extended their non-aggression pact until February 2024.



However, their conflicts still trouble the locals. Residents and the city's bishop discussed the ongoing issues with Sputnik.



Andrés, a local, was home watching TV when gunfire erupted. He, like many in Buenaventura , quickly took cover.



The shooting was brief, but soon after, a family's cries revealed a tragedy: a 7-year-old boy had been shot while sleeping.



The police arrived and rushed the boy to Santa Sofía Clinic. Unfortunately, he suffered brain death two days later.



Andrés explained in an interview that danger still lurks while the situation has improved. Caution is necessary to avoid getting caught in gang violence.



Andrés was referring to the Spartans and the Shottas, the city's most formidable gangs, who recently prolonged their truce.







The Office of the High Commissioner for Peace reported that the gangs decided this in response to community pleas for peace.



Despite the truce, the gangs' internal conflicts continue, posing risks to those who cross their territories.



Andrés described the situation as a ceasefire against civilians but not a complete end to violence.



Selective killings continue, although gang members no longer involve the community directly.



Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo, the city's bishop, reported 14 violent deaths since October.



He has been a key figure in fostering dialogue between the gangs since his arrival in 2017.



Monsignor Jaramillo acknowledged that, despite some progress, formal negotiations are still lacking in Buenaventura.



The focus remains on reaching an agreement between gangs to prevent kidnappings, disappearances, and violent deaths.



Buenaventura has shown gradual improvement, exiting the list of the world's 50 most violent cities.



Jaramillo describes the city's efforts as a peace laboratory, where mistakes are corrected as they arise.

Law of Submission

Monsignor Jaramillo is candid about the future public order situation in the port.



He pointed out the absence of a clear negotiation with the national government. This lack of a legal framework hinders efforts to disarm the gangs.



Jaramillo referred to the Law of Submission, proposed by President Gustavo Petro .



This policy aimed to encourage gangs to submit to justice voluntarily, offering benefits like house arrest. Unfortunately, the bill did not pass in Congress.



Andrés believes that Buenaventura needs more than just disbanding gangs. The city must address underlying issues that drive youth into these criminal groups.



Monsignor Jaramillo, respected by both gangs, has met with their leaders to advocate for peace.



He urges the government to act quickly and implement comprehensive projects to improve gang members' lives.



He emphasizes that this approach is the only way to ensure they lay down their arms. The prelate sees a new path of hope and urges seizing this opportunity for change.

