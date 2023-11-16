Colombia’S GDP Dips In Third Quarter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the third quarter of 2023, Colombia's economy experienced a 0.3% contraction reported the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).



Key sectors like manufacturing industries fell by 6.2%. Additionally, trade shrank by 3.5%, and construction decreased by 8%.



This decline was unexpected. Market projections had anticipated an economic expansion of about 0.3% for the quarter.



However, when adjusted for seasonal and calendar effects, the GDP showed a slight growth of 0.2% compared to the previous quarter.



Looking at the broader picture of 2023, Colombia's Gross Domestic Product grew by 1.0% from the same period last year.



The most significant drop in added value came from manufacturing industries. Their 6.2% decline contributed to a 0.8 percentage point decrease in the annual added value change.







In contrast, sectors like agriculture, livestock, hunting, forestry, and fishing saw a 1.8% increase.



This growth is compared to the same period in 2022. Furthermore, the mining and quarrying sector experienced a 3.5% rise from the previous year.

Background

The Colombian economy's contraction in this quarter contrasts with its historical resilience.



Traditionally, Colombia has shown strong economic performance in the region, supported by diverse sectors.



This recent downturn reflects broader global economic challenges, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions.



The significant drop in manufacturing and construction sectors is notable. These industries have been key drivers of Colombia's economic growth in the past.



Their decline suggests a need for strategic adjustments to adapt to changing economic conditions.



Trade contraction also highlights the impact of global supply chain disruptions. These disruptions have been a worldwide challenge, affecting many countries, including Colombia.



The modest growth in agriculture, livestock, and mining sectors, however, points to potential areas of strength.



These sectors could play a crucial role in Colombia's economic recovery.



Looking at regional comparisons, Colombia's economic performance is in line with broader Latin American trends.



Many countries in the region are grappling with similar economic challenges.



Colombia's ability to navigate these challenges will be crucial for its economic stability and growth in the coming years.



Historically, Colombia has demonstrated the capacity to recover from economic downturns. Its diverse economy and strategic position in Latin America have often helped it rebound.



Going forward, the focus on adapting to new economic realities and leveraging strengths in various sectors will be key to its recovery and sustained growth.

