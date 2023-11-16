Federal Forces Continue Protecting Rio De Janeiro

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Brazil's Justice Minister Flávio Dino announced an important decision.



The National Force's deployment in Rio de Janeiro is extended until January 31, 2024. This extension comes at the request of the state's Governor, Cláudio Castro (PL-RJ).



Dino mentioned a review is planned at the end of January for a possible further extension.



Additionally, Dino confirmed on social media that extra teams from the Federal Police (PF and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) will stay active in the state.



These teams began a joint operation on October 17. They focus on patrolling the federal highways in Rio de Janeiro. Currently, 300 agents are involved in this mission.



Dino also mentioned the continued involvement of the Armed Forces. They are tasked with enforcing the Law and Order Guarantee (GLO) at key locations.



These include the ports of Itaguaí (RJ), Rio de Janeiro, and Santos (SP), and the Galeão (RJ) and Guarulhos (SP) airports.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed this on November 1. The cooperation extends beyond these measures.



The Ministry of Justice and the State of Rio de Janeiro are collaborating through Ciifra. This committee aims to tackle money laundering in organized crime.







On November 8, Dino and Castro signed an agreement to form a task force. This team involves several agencies working together.



The committee comprises members from the PF, PRF, Federal Public Ministry (MPF), State Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), and the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf).

Background

This extension reflects a broader trend in Brazil's approach to tackling crime and ensuring public safety.



Historically, Brazil has faced challenges with organized crime , particularly in urban areas like Rio de Janeiro.



The extended deployment of the National Force is part of a strategic response to these challenges.



Comparatively, other countries have also utilized federal forces in regions with high crime rates.



For example, Mexico has deployed its National Guard in various states to combat drug trafficking and organized crime.



This kind of federal intervention is common in situations where local forces need additional support.



The collaboration between federal and state agencies in Brazil, particularly in combating money laundering, is crucial.



Money laundering is often a key component of organized crime operations. Effective measures against it can significantly disrupt these criminal networks.

