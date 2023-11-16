(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vitória achieved a historic milestone by clinching the Série B championship for the first time on Tuesday without even playing a match.



Their triumph was confirmed after Criciúma drew 1-1 with Guarani. This match concluded the 36th round of the league.



Previously, Vitória had reached 69 points by defeating Novorizontino 2-1. This win ensured their promotion to the First Division.



The championship title was certain unless Criciúma won their match in Campinas.



Vitória's campaign was remarkable. They accumulated 21 wins, six draws, and nine losses. Their success rate stands at 63%.



With two games left in the championship, they have scored 48 goals while conceding 28.



The team is set to celebrate their title in an upcoming match. They will face Sport on Saturday at 17:00 (Brasília time) in the 37th round at the Barradão stadium.







The club has already opened the event for its members. Fans of Vitória celebrated the team's ascent to Série A after the team's arrival.



The next president of Vitória expressed pride in the team's unprecedented win. They secured the Brasileirão Série B title with two rounds remaining.



Their next match against Sport will be a celebration of their league victory. Earlier in October, the club commemorated a memorable 6-0 win over Leão.



This success marks a turnaround after a challenging first half of the year in 2023.



Their journey included a dramatic victory over Novorizontino, clinched by a last-minute penalty by Welder.

Background

This championship win marks a significant turnaround for Vitória, historically a competitive team in Brazilian football.



Their achievement is a testament to resilience and strategic planning. Previously, the team faced challenges but managed to rebuild effectively.



In the context of Brazilian football, such a win is crucial for boosting team morale and fan support.



It also enhances the club's reputation nationally. For many teams, winning a major league like Série B can be a stepping stone to greater success in top-tier competitions.



Comparatively, similar victories in other leagues have led to increased investment and support for the winning clubs.



This often results in better performance in subsequent seasons. For Vitória, this win could attract new talent and sponsorships.

