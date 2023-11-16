Budget Airline Flybondi Eyes Expansion Into Brazil’S Domestic Flight Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentine budget airline Flybondi is considering expanding into the Brazilian market, which is in dire need of increased competition and more equitable pricing.



This plan could be financed through the market after a merger with Integral Acquisition Corporation 1, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), expected in the first half of next year.



CEO Maurício Sana announced this strategy during an interview following their October 20th announcement to go public on Nasdaq.



Sana emphasized that the airline isn't seeking funds, as it hasn't required capital injection for three years.



This move isn't about immediate revenue but about attracting a broader investor base in the future.



If Flybondi seeks rapid growth next year and shareholders are hesitant to invest more, the company could conduct a follow-on offering.



This would allow them to expand without waiting a year to implement their business plan.



Sana also noted the company's interest in entering the Brazilian market.



However, he acknowledged the challenges posed by Brazil's strict consumer protection laws and the frequent fines for operating companies.







Despite these hurdles, Sana is hopeful.



“We aim to be in Brazil and are working towards an announcement next year,” he said, adding that regulatory issues are currently under review.



Flybondi already operates flights from Argentina to Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Florianópolis.



Expanding into Brazil, Flybondi would introduce domestic routes, thereby entering into competition with major airlines such as Latam Airlines, Azul, and Gol.



Notably, two of these competitors are under investigation for cartel behavior.



Flybondi's entry into Brazil's costly domestic flight market could be welcomed by many Brazilians tired of high fares from established airlines.



Flybondi's parent company, FB Lineas Aereas, started in 2018 after Argentina deregulated low-cost airlines.

More Competition

This increased competition for the state-owned Aerolineas Argentinas.



According to government data, as of October, Flybondi held up to 22% market share for domestic routes and 5% for regional routes.



With 15 aircraft in its fleet and plans for more, Flybondi is poised for growth.



The Argentine presidential election results between Sergio Massa and Javier Milei are not a major concern for Sana.



He believes a potential shift to a dollarized economy, as proposed by Milei, wouldn't significantly impact the airline sector.



However, the effect on their customers' spending power remains a consideration.

MENAFN16112023007421016031ID1107439025