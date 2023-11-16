Colombia Ceases Arms Purchases From US, Canada, And Israel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian President Gustavo Petro has declared that Colombia will stop buying arms from the United States, Canada, and Israel.



This announcement came on November 13, after these nations didn't declare Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories illegal.



Petro based his decision on the principle that democratic countries should uphold international humanitarian law.



This statement followed a tweet from a pro-Russian bot account, sparking controversy due to its anti-Ukrainian and antisemitic nature.



It's uncertain if Petro's announcement on the X platform (formerly Twitter) will lead to actual changes in Colombia's military procurement policies.



The reaction of the affected countries, all of Colombia's long-standing defense and security allies, is anticipated.



In recent defense dealings, Colombia purchased systems worth $325 million from Israe and $305 million from Canada last year.



Additionally, Colombia acquired Beechcraft T-6C Texan-II aircraft from the United States.







The U.S. also donated equipment, including Lockheed Martin BlackHawk UH-60A/L helicopters and TextronMarine & Land Systems M1117 armored vehicles.



This decision significantly shifts Colombia's defense procurement strategy, potentially impacting its future military capabilities and alliances.

Background

President Petro's decision signifies a notable shift in Colombia's foreign policy and defense procurement strategy.



Historically, Colombia has been a significant purchaser of military equipment from these countries, particularly the United States.



This change could alter the dynamics of Colombia's defense relationships.



Internationally, such decisions often lead to a realignment of defense partnerships.



Countries typically seek new suppliers that align with their strategic and diplomatic priorities.



This could mean exploring partnerships with other nations or focusing on domestic defense capabilities for Colombia.



The impact of this decision on Colombia's military effectiveness is yet to be seen.



Dependence on foreign arms has been a staple for many countries, and shifting away from established suppliers may pose challenges.



Colombia might need to invest in local defense industries or find alternative international suppliers.







