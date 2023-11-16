Political Tension Rises In Brazil Over Lula’S Statements Against Israel

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Following President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's remarks against Israel, Brazil's Evangelical Parliamentary Front contemplates legislative obstruction.



Lula's comments, made as he welcomed repatriates from the Gaza Strip, accused the Israeli government of terrorism.



These remarks came to light between the night of November 13 and the early hours of November 14.



Carlos Viana, leader of the Senate's Evangelical Parliamentary Front and the Brazil-Israel Parliamentary Group, confirmed this potential response.



He stated that the Front is seriously considering obstructing legislative work to express their displeasure with President Lula's speech.



Viana noted that a decision would be made after the November 15 holiday the following week.



This potential obstruction mirrors a similar incident in September.







At that time, opposition parties and various Parliamentary Fronts boycotted government project votes due to the Supreme Federal Court's interference in Congressional matters.



The boycott ended on October 18 after discussions with Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco.



In a joint statement, Viana and Silas Câmara, head of the National Congress's Evangelical Parliamentary Front, expressed their disapproval of Lula's comments.



They argued that President Lula should have thanked Israel for warning Brazil about potential Hezbollah terrorist activities.



They also criticized Hamas for attacks against Israel, accusing them of causing deaths and keeping hostages in Gaza.



The Brazil-Israel Parliamentary Group and Evangelical Parliamentary Fronts statement strongly condemned President Lula's stance.



They highlighted Israel's role in alerting Brazil about Hezbollah's threats and criticized Iran's support for Hamas and Hezbollah.



They also praised Israel as a Middle Eastern nation where Christians, Jews, and Muslims can freely practice their faiths.

