Despite Fuel Delivery, UN Warns Gaza Operations 'On Verge Of Collapse'

Jerusalem: Just hours after receiving its first delivery of fuel since the Israel bombardment of Gaza began, the UN warned Wednesday its operations in Gaza were on the brink of collapse.
"To have fuel for trucks only will not save lives anymore," said Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
"Our entire operation is now on the verge of collapse," the UNRWA chief wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
