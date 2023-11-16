President Of South Africa Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphosa left Doha Wednesday evening after a state visit to the State of Qatar.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Hamad International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi and HE Ambassador of South Africa to Qatar Ghulam Hoosein Asmal.

