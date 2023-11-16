Qatar Calls For International Probe On Israel's Targeting Of Gaza Hospitals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar vehemently denounced the egregious actions of the Israeli occupation forces in forcefully entering the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza. This invasion resulted in the tragic loss of several patients, including innocent children, an act deemed a war crime and a blatant violation of international laws, most notably, the Fourth Geneva Convention. This incursion follows a disturbing pattern of the occupation's deliberate targeting of hospitals, schools, and civilian establishments within the Gaza Strip.

In an official statement released today, November 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for an immediate and comprehensive international investigation. This investigation, it asserted, should involve dispatching independent UN investigators to meticulously examine the circumstances surrounding the Israeli occupation army's assault on healthcare facilities.

The Ministry further urged the international community to take swift and decisive measures to hold Israel accountable, acting as a deterrent against further crimes targeting civilians. This is particularly urgent in providing necessary protection for the multitude of displaced individuals seeking refuge within the Shifa Medical Complex, alongside the wounded, sick and medical personnel.

The Ministry warned that the international community's silence on the blatant crimes against humanity committed by the occupation forces against the Palestinian people could embolden Israel to perpetuate more atrocities. Such a scenario, it cautioned, not only poses a direct threat to regional stability but also erodes trust in the international community and its institutions.

The Ministry underscored Qatar's unwavering stance on the justness of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and the imperative establishment of their independent state on the borders of 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



QRCS appeals for necessary medicines for Gaza Israeli forces convert Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital into military barracks: Euro-Med Monitor

Read Also