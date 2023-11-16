Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Vicinity Of Jordanian Field Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli bombing of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the injury of seven of its staff as they attempted to provide medical assistance to Palestinian citizens wounded during Israeli bombardment.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that this heinous crime is a new chapter in a series of Israeli crimes targeting hospitals and civilian objects, and a flagrant violation of international law and conventions, including the Fourth Geneva Convention.

The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all political and legal steps it could take to address this brutal crime.