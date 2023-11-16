Minister Of Interior Meets Chief Of French National Gendarmerie

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Minister of the Interior and Commander of Lekhwiya HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani met here with the Director General of the French National Gendarmerie Lieutenant General Christian Rodriguez.

The two sides discussed a host of topics of common interest, in addition to cooperation relations between the two countries in the security fields, and ways to support and develop these relations.

His Excellency also attended part of the military shows performed by the Gendarmerie Forces.