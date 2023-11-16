Doha 2024 Launches World Aquatics Championships Fan Travel Packages

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Organising Committee of the World Aquatics Championships and the World Aquatics Masters Championships–Doha 2024 today announced exclusive travel packages for fans from across the world to mark 100 days to go until the start of the Masters Championships.

The packages will give fans the opportunity to watch World Aquatics' flagship competitions, held in the Middle East for the first time, while enjoying Doha's world-class hospitality and welcoming culture during the events.

The World Aquatics Championships will be held between February 2 and 18 and the Masters Championships between February 23 and March 3 following the successful hosting of a number of aquatics events in Doha, including the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in 2014 and nine legs of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup series between 2012 and 2021.

Tickets for the World Aquatics Championships Doha 2024 went on sale to fans on October 25th through the official Championships' website and Q-tickets platform. In partnership with Discover Qatar, Doha 2024 is thrilled to offer a variety of exceptional ticket options for those planning to travel and witness their favorite aquatic athletes in action in 2024.

Fans will be able to choose from an array of three, four and five-star hotel options in the Qatari capital, as well as from a list of exciting and wide-ranging tours and excursions to enjoy away from the action in the water. An optional airport transfer package is also available on the Discover Qatar website.

Sheikha Asma bint Thani Al Thani, Director of Marketing and Communications, Opening and Closing Ceremonies Committee at the World Aquatics Championships and World Masters Aquatics Championships–Doha 2024 said:

Doha is a truly multicultural city – home to people from nearly 100 different countries – and an established international destination which attracts millions of tourists each year. The city boasts beautiful, family-friendly beach resorts and luxury spas, world-class shopping malls and traditional Arab Souqs and a thriving arts and culture scene with countless museums, galleries and public art installations.

This fusion of cultures and the old and new is a hallmark of Doha and will provide aquatics fans with a new experience as the first time the World Aquatics Championships has been held in the Middle East. It is reflected in the tradition of its harbours set against a backdrop of stunning modern skyscrapers and in the rich diversity of its restaurants and nightlife. From fine-dining to family-style, Doha's thousands of restaurants and cafes serve local and international cuisines that will cater for the tastes of the whole aquatics family.

Fans can book travel packages here , and can buy tickets here .