Amir Appoints Ambassador To Côte D'ivoire


11/16/2023 7:58:05 AM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Resolution No. 92 of 2023, appointing HE Mubarak Hussein Mohammed Al-Saeedan Al-Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

The decision is effective from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.

