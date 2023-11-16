Amir Appoints Ambassador To Côte D'ivoire

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Resolution No. 92 of 2023, appointing HE Mubarak Hussein Mohammed Al-Saeedan Al-Marri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.
The decision is effective from the date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
