Amir Discusses Scope Of Political, Economic Relations Expansion With South Africa President

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that he agreed with President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphosa during their talks on Wednesday to expand the scope of the political and economic relations between the two countries.

His Highness added that they also discussed the Israeli war against Gaza and its repercussions on regional and international security. In this context, HH the Amir praised the stances of South Africa and its President that support and stand by the Palestinian people and their just cause.



His Highness added that they also discussed the Israeli war against Gaza and its repercussions on regional and international security. In this context, HH the Amir praised the stances of South Africa and its President that support and stand by the Palestinian people and their just cause.

