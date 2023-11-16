Amir, President Of South Africa Discuss Developing Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of South Africa HE Cyril Ramaphosa, held an official talks session at the Amiri Diwan today.

At the beginning of the session, His Highness the Amir expressed his welcome to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa and his accompanying delegation, noting the visit that comes in light of the shared keenness of the two leaders to consolidate bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

His Highness the Amir also expressed his satisfaction with the level reached by relations between the two countries, which paves the way for further bilateral cooperation and partnership in the future.

His Highness the Amir pointed out that the distinguished relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of South Africa are an extension of years of joint bilateral work, constructive cooperation and mutual respect, pointing out in this regard that the two countries will celebrate next year the thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between them.

For his part, His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his deep appreciation to His Highness the Amir for the warm welcome he and his accompanying delegation received, noting the development witnessed by bilateral relations in various fields and looking forward to enhancing them to broader horizons.

During the session, bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed, especially in the field of economy, energy, investment, and education, in addition to discussing a number of issues and topics of common interest, especially the latest developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and regional and international diplomatic efforts demanding an immediate ceasefire and the protection of civilians in Gaza, and working hard to achieve a just and comprehensive peace for the Palestinian issue in a radical and final way, to ensure security and stability in the region.

His Highness the Amir and His Excellency the President of South Africa witnessed the signing of a number of memorandums of understanding between the governments of the two countries. They witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of education, empowering women and people with disabilities, and on regarding establishing a mechanism for bilateral consultations.