Video: Split Sunset In Florida Stuns Netizens

Doha, Qatar: A video shared on social media that shows the sky split in two different shades, yellow and red on one side and a darker shade of grey on the other side, is going viral.

The nine-second sunset video shared recently on X, formerly Twitter, has already garnered 1.9 million views (at the time of publishing).

Netizens commented to the video sharing similar experiences from various parts of the world including the UK. While one user wrote that this is a normal phenomenon for the city, another wrote, "seems like a glitch in the software."



Split sunsets are usually caused when the shadow of a large cloud below the horizon prevents sunlight from reaching clouds closer to observers on the ground.

Similar videos were shared across platforms by various users and the origin of the video was not clear.