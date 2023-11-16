UN Security Council Adopts Resolution For 'Humanitarian Pauses' In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
The UN Security Council passed a resolution focused on children, calling for humanitarian pauses of unspecified but sufficient duration to get aid to Gaza and the immediate release of all being held captive.
The US ambassador bemoaned the fact that it took so long for the council to act, failing to mention that she vetoed an identical resolution four weeks ago.
