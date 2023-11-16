South African President's Visit To Doha Strengthens Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani affirmed that President of the Republic of South Africa H E Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the State of Qatar is one of the important visits between the two friendly countries, and aims to strengthen relations on robust basis of distinguished strategic partnership, mutual trust, and cooperation in all fields.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), he underscored that South African President's visit to Doha will provide an appropriate framework for fostering existing cooperation between the two countries in various fields, given the prominent economic status of both countries regionally and internationally.

He emphasised the commitment of both countries' leaderships to exploring broader horizons for trade and economic cooperation and opening new avenues to enhance joint investments, given their considerable economic and trade potential. This collaboration is expected to yield mutual benefits and economic prosperity in all sectors, he noted.

QBA Chairman underlined that the relationship between business sectors in the two countries is based on mutual benefits under the“win-win” principle. He pointed to potential partnerships between Qatari businessmen and their South African counterparts as a gateway to their respective regional markets.

Detailing the depth of the partnership, he regarded the State of Qatar as a reliable trade partner for South Africa in the Middle East. Qatar exports to South Africa include minerals, chemicals, plastics, and polymers, while South Africa's exports to Qatar encompass chemicals, medical devices, vehicles, aircraft, ships, transport equipment, and food items like fruits and vegetables, he added.

QBA Chairman stressed the significant role of the business sector in both countries in providing the necessary momentum to their economic relations. Over the last two years, the Association welcomed numerous South African trade delegations, ministers, and officials, reflecting both nations' commitment to removing obstacles to joint and mutual investments, particularly in the private sector, HE said, noting that several Memorandums of Understanding have been signed in this context.

Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association highlighted Qatar's growing interest and openness towards Africa in its foreign strategy as evidenced by multiple agreements signed with friendly nations and private sector companies. He urged investors in Qatar and South Africa to escalate joint investments that lay a solid foundation for global market expansion.